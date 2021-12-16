In aftermath of devastating tornadoes that hit the region Saturday, numerous aid and recovery efforts are underway.
They include:
•State Street Baptist Church, 340 State St., will be accepting donations and distributing various items to storm victims from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.
•Bowling Green Moose Lodge 356 and Miamisburg, Ohio, Moose Lodge 1645 will be serving hamburgers and hot dogs Sunday starting at noon at 736 Lain Ave. until the food runs out.
•Toys for Tots for Southern Kentucky is opening the Toys for Tots North Pole from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday for parents of children whose homes were affected by the tornado damage at 1040 Old Barren River Road.
•Liberty Financial is matching $25,000 in donations for tornado relief efforts. The credit union is accepting contributions at its branches in the Bowling Green, Louisville, Nashville, Western Kentucky and Southwestern Indiana markets.
•The WKU Center for Research and Development is serving as a drop-off location for the Western Kentucky Toy Drive. Donations are accepted from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Saturday at 2413 Nashville Road.
All items should be new, unwrapped and in original packaging. No clothes are needed at this time.
•Two overnight shelters are currently available: American Red Cross has a shelter at Jennings Creek Elementary School and the Bowling Green Jaycees has one at SOKY Fairgrounds. The SOKY Fair location will accept residents with pets. Both have food and beds available.
•The Bowling Green Festival of Hope, Joy and Love, which aims to give Christmas joy to displaced and heartbroken families, will be at The Sloan Convention Center from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday.
•To apply for FEMA assistance, apply online at disasterassistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362, or by using the FEMA mobile app.
•Numerous fundraising efforts are underway, including the Warren County Public Schools Synergy Relief Fund, gofund.me/032679ad; United Way of Southern Kentucky Tornado Crisis & Recovery Fund, https://uwsk.org/ and the Stuff the Bus Foundation at StuffTheBusKY.com.