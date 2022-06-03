The classic Russian Nutcracker ballet will return to Bowling Green this year with a new name.
The annual tradition, once known as “Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker” will be renamed “NUTCRACKER! Magic of Christmas Ballet.”
This year’s performance will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 19 at Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center.
Andrea Madden, public relations manager for Talmi Entertainment, the company in charge of the production, said the decision was made to change the name for several reasons.
“This year is the 30th anniversary of our production, and over the past few decades, we’ve watched our show and our cast grow and evolve into a diverse group of artists from around the world,” she said. “With the new production name, ‘NUTCRACKER! Magic of Christmas Ballet,’ we feel this is more representative of our international cast and our foundational belief that the power and beauty of dance can create bridges between cultures.”
She said that they also owe much of their success over the past 30 years of the production to their Ukranian artists, and felt it was important to show they stand in solidarity with them and others in Ukraine who are suffering because of the Russian invasion of the country.
Madden said that as long as Vladimir Putin remains in control of Russia, the production will not revert back to its original name.
“The legacy and impact of Russian culture on the art form of ballet transcends one man, but now there is a larger point to be made about solidarity with our Ukranian artists,” she said.
This year’s production will include more than 60 performances in over 40 cities, and Madden said this is the first time they have been able to perform in two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Everyone involved in this production is thrilled to be back on the road, returning to some of our favorite cities and venues, to bring the joy of live performance back to families this Christmas,” she said.
Forty international artists will perform in the production, hailing from countries including Ukraine, Italy, Japan and Kazakhstan.
Madden said the key to the energy of the production is allowing local children to audition for roles.
“There are roles for 60 or more children in the youth cast to dance on stage alongside the professionals, fully decked out in costume and makeup,” she said.
Talmi Productions has been doing the production across the United States and Canada for 30 years.
“Our unique production of ‘NUTCRACKER! Magic of Christmas Ballet’ showcases elements you won’t find in any other performance,” Madden said.
Tickets for “NUTCRACKER! Magic of Christmas Ballet” are on sale now and can be ordered at theskypac.com.
“Although our production has undergone a name change, we want families to know that when they attend ‘NUTCRACKER! Magic of Christmas Ballet,’ they are going to be treated to the world-class performance that has brought them so much wonder and delight over the past 30 years,” said Madden.