Seven months after the December tornadoes disrupted lives on Nutwood and Magnolia streets, residents from that neighborhood are going to celebrate their strength and devotion in overcoming the natural disaster.
The event will take place at Eastwood Baptist Church at 500 Eastwood St. at 5 p.m. Friday.
Neighborhood residents and their guests will be able to enjoy free food and get community resources.
Ellie Harbaugh, executive vice president at United Way of Southern Kentucky, said the organization is “very happy and proud” to be part of the event.
Harbaugh said United Way of Southern Kentucky helps people find the right resources. She said the organization’s goal is to “support survivors and facilitate their path in getting their life back like it was before the tornado or even better than it used to be.
“I am really proud of what our community has done to help those who were affected by the tornado, but there is still some work to be done,” Harbaugh said.
United Way of Southern Kentucky is partnering with organizations like the Housing Authority of Bowling Green, Salvation Army and Refuge BG, which are “doing a fabulous job,” Harbaugh said.
People who attend the celebration will also be offered mental health help.
Tyler Heckman is a representative of Project Recovery Kentucky, an organization that aims to help those who were affected by disasters recover from the experience.
Heckman said Project Recovery Kentucky will provide information to the Nutwood and Magnolia community, talk to people about how they are coping and make sure that they have all the resources that they need if they are struggling to overcome the mental impact of December’s tornadoes.
Heckman also said Project Recovery Kentucky will distribute information about its emotional support group. The group was set up in May, and its meetings are held every second and fourth Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Warren County Public Library on State Street. The meetings are attended by adults and children, according to Heckman.
Heckman said events like the celebration and the meetings of the support group are “a good way for people to come together so that they know they are not the only ones going through a certain situation.
“It is a lot to go through, and it is even more difficult if you think you are on your own dealing with it,” he said.