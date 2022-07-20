Meeting to help Nutwood-area residents rebuild
Boarded-up windows and tarp-covered roofs are the norm along Magnolia and Nutwood Streets after the Dec. 11 tornadoes.

 By DON SERGENT dsergent@bgdailynews.com

Seven months after the December tornadoes disrupted lives on Nutwood and Magnolia streets, residents from that neighborhood are going to celebrate their strength and devotion in overcoming the natural disaster.