The National Weather Service in Louisville confirmed two separate tornadoes touched down in Bowling Green at nearly the same time early Saturday morning.
Jessica Lee, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service, said one tornado – currently classified as an EF-3 with winds up to 165 mph – struck Russellville Road and U.S. 31-W Bypass as it went through city. The other tornado, an EF-2 with winds up to 115 mph – is currently believed to have ended somewhere in the area of the National Corvette Museum and Motorsports Park, but could have traveled farther.
“It was roughly around 1:20 a.m. Central time when they touched down,” Lee said. “Our surveying for Warren County is not finished yet, and this is all still preliminary. We will see where the EF-3 tornado ended. There is a slight chance the EF-2 ended in Barren County. We still have several days of surveying ahead of us.”
Lee said only four other EF-3 tornadoes are on record as having moved through Warren County previously, with the last one touching down in April 1998.
While Saturday’s EF-3 was the largest in the county in more than 20 years, the NWS cannot say whether it was the county’s largest ever until the survey is finished.
Landon Hampton, meteorologist with WxOrNotBG.com, said the timing of Saturday’s storm was “an anomaly" – out of an average of about 1,500 tornadoes that touch down nationwide each year, only about 25 touchdowns occur in December.
“That being said, it’s not the first overnight event,” Hampton said. “If I’m not mistaken, I think it was around eight years ago that an EF-2 tornado hit Smiths Grove. It hit around 2 or 3 a.m. in the morning. But that’s just one example of these overnight events. This storm had the sustained wind fields to extend the longevity of the storm itself. It just went on, and on and on.”
Hampton said one factor he looks for in forecasting conditions ripe for a tornado is an unsettled atmosphere, with winds increasing and changing direction.
He agreed that the 1998 EF-3 tornado is the closest Warren County storm comparison in modern times, but he said the line of storms striking the state Saturday is most similar to a system that occurred in 1925.
“That’s called the tri-state tornado and it touched down in Missouri and went across Illinois before impacting Indiana," Hampton said. "It had a lot of deaths with it — 695, to be exact. The Mayfield tornado is being called the quad-state tornado. It could be one of the longest tracked ever.”
Hampton said his team would continue to survey the county for a fifth day Wednesday. He stressed the importance of accuracy and said more days could be necessary before their study can be closed.
“We look at a number of things when surveying,” he said. “Most importantly, structural damage and the quality of structures beforehand. Structural engineers give their expertise on how things were damaged. We also look at vegetation and the forestry and how many trees that had been dislodged and snapped in half.
“There is no telling when something like this will happen again. It’s proof that it can happen at anytime — it doesn’t matter when. We just have to stay vigilant. Being vigilant and having a safety plan saved a lot of lives. If I could have one wish, it would be putting a weather radio in every household.”