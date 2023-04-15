Land that was once home to little more technology than a combine harvester is fast becoming a hub of cutting-edge manufacturing.
The Kentucky Transpark industrial park, developed largely on former farmland in northern Warren County and already the chosen home of the Envision AESC plant that will make batteries for electric vehicles, will also soon be home to a high-tech glass manufacturer.
Ohio-based O-I Glass Inc. held a ceremonial groundbreaking Friday for its $240 million, 160,000-square-foot plant on the Transpark’s Production Avenue, a plant that will employ a new technology called MAGMA (for Modular Advanced Glass Manufacturing Asset) that promises to improve flexibility in glass manufacturing. The facility will employ up to 140 people.
“MAGMA is an interesting evolution for us,” said Randy Burns, O-I Glass chief corporate affairs and sustainability officer. “It creates modularity and flexibility that allows us to produce volumes of glass that we can’t with our larger operations.
“We can turn it on and shut it off, adapting to the demand of our customers.”
Burns and other O-I executives expect that demand to be high in a location that is close to traditional customers in the bourbon industry.
“Here in Bowling Green, in proximity to the Bourbon Trail, this state-of-the-art facility will demonstrate the value of near location and will be a key hub for future customer collaboration,” said O-I Glass CEO Andres Lopez.
Burns explained that the flexibility of the MAGMA technology can allow O-I to better serve its traditional customers in the glass container industry and also allow the company to possibly increase its customer base.
“We make glass containers mostly,” he said. “But with this technology, we can make glass for the beverage industry and other industries that might need glass.”
Burns also expects the new plant, projected to begin operating in 2024 when the first of three construction phases is completed, to improve sustainability through glass recycling.
“The majority ingredient in our product is recycled glass,” Burns said. “We can bring that to life more than it is now.
“One of the things the MAGMA technology allows us to do is process glass right at the factory. We could collect glass from the community and have the potential to make it furnace-ready. That’s our vision. It requires collaboration from the community.”
The O-I Glass factory was first announced in July of last year, when the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority approved the company for a 10-year incentive agreement under the Kentucky Business Investment program.
The performance-based agreement can provide up to $4 million in tax incentives based on the company’s investment of $240 million and its targets of creating and maintaining 140 full-time jobs paying an average hourly wage of $43 (including benefits) across those jobs.
Additionally, KEDFA approved O-I for up to $1 million in tax incentives through the Kentucky Enterprise Initiative Act. KEIA allows approved companies to recoup Kentucky sales and use tax on construction costs, building fixtures, equipment used in research and development and electronic processing.
Established in 1929 in Toledo, Ohio, O-I Glass is a Fortune 500 company that has grown to encompass 69 plants across 19 countries. It employs 24,000 people worldwide and achieved net sales of $6.94 billion in 2021.