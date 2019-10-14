O’Reilly Auto Parts, which has grown largely through acquisition into one of the three largest auto parts chains in the U.S., is growing through expansion locally.
Adding to its locations on Russellville Road and U.S. 31-W By-Pass, Missouri-based O’Reilly will soon open a store at 5433 Scottsville Road next door to the Goodwill Industries store and near the Plano Road intersection.
A building permit for the property indicates that O’Reilly Auto Parts is constructing a 10,000-square-foot building valued at $1.1 million.
“We’re moving earth now,” said Jacob Hankins of the O’Reilly real estate department. “It typically takes four to five months to get a store open. The tentative opening date for this one is early March.”
Hankins said the Scottsville Road store will be slightly larger than the typical 7,300-square-foot O’Reilly Auto Parts store.
It will give O’Reilly three Bowling Green locations, matching the number of stores in the local market for both Advance Auto Parts and AutoZone, O’Reilly’s biggest competitors.
“I think that is really the driving force, keeping up with Advance Auto Parts and AutoZone,” said Adam Akers, manager of the O’Reilly store on the bypass.
Akers said a third location will help O’Reilly keep up with the “influx of people” into Bowling Green and take pressure off the two existing stores.
Founded in Springfield, Mo., with a single store in 1957, O’Reilly Auto Parts has acquired such regional chains as CSK Auto, Midwest Automotive Distributors and Bond Auto Parts and now has more than 5,200 locations in 47 states.
AutoZone, with more than 6,000 locations, is listed by the Aftermarket Business World Top 25 Auto Chain Report as the No. 1 auto parts chain. Advance Auto Parts is ranked second, slightly ahead of O’Reilly.
O’Reilly, which recorded 2018 revenue of $9.54 billion, is looking to continue its growth, both locally and nationally.
“We’re adding new ones all the time,” Hankins said. “We’re looking into one on Louisville Road, but it’s still in the early stages.”
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.