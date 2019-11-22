Political observers suggest a lack of campaigning in Warren County probably cost Gov. Matt Bevin a victory in a county that typically leans Republican. As a result, Warren County provided Democratic Gov.-elect Andy Beshear with 20 percent of his 5,136-vote statewide margin in this month's gubernatorial election.
In Warren County, Beshear totaled 18,249 votes (50.8 percent), with Bevin winning 17,118 (47.65 percent) – a margin of 1,131. By contrast, in 2015, Bevin won Warren County over Democrat Jack Conway handily – 12,411 to 9,354.
Voter turnout in Warren County this year was 43.45 percent, and out of the county's 88 precincts, Beshear won 45.
While Beshear made numerous campaign trips to Bowling Green leading up to the election, Bevin held no public campaign events in the city. David Graham, chairman of the Warren County Republican Party, said Bevin’s lack of time in Warren County made a difference.
"I think the other statewide candidates certainly spent more time here than Gov. Bevin did,” he said. “I’m not sure why that was, but that was just the choice the governor’s campaign made."
Bevin, whose often-combative political approach drew intense opposition from some voting blocs, was the only Republican candidate for a major statewide office who lost Nov. 5.
“I think people had formed the opinion of the governor early on in his administration and that was that,” Graham said. “We feel really good that all of those other statewide folks won their races here in Warren County and won them by clear margins.
"I don’t think there’s any doubt that overall we are still a very conservative place, but at the same time words matter. We all want to feel like our elected leaders are representing us and I think that choice was pretty clear on Election Day.”
Saundra Ardrey, an associate professor of political science at Western Kentucky University, said Beshear won in Warren County for two reasons: Bevin’s policies and the the Democratic Party's local campaign infrastructure.
“As we say in politics, all politics is local,” Ardrey said. “Even though (President) Donald Trump is very popular at the national level, along with (U.S. Sen.) Mitch McConnell, and with five of our six congressional leaders being Republican, I think this time voters understood that some of Bevin’s policies were not good for a lot of the marginalized people.
“I think what made people so upset with Bevin – not that we disagreed with the pension that something needed to be done – but he attacked people, he belittled people, he marginalized people and that’s not what Kentuckians value and that is not what we stand for. A lot of that falls on Bevin and his lack of leadership and his lack of understanding of how to talk to and address people."
Meanwhile, "the Democratic Party really pulled out all the stops in Warren County, where they had a very strong infrastructure,” Ardrey said, citing Democrats' commitment to get-out-the-vote efforts such as going door-to-door and calling prospective voters.
“What is particularly exciting for me as the representative of Bowling Green’s House District 20 is that Beshear won my district, which is Bowling Green city, by 26 points," said state Rep. Patti Minter, D-Bowling Green, who campaigned for Beshear in Warren County. "I think it is a powerful statement of support for the changes that he is going to bring to Frankfort.”
Beshear held his final campaign rally in Bowling Green, gathering with Democratic candidates at the downtown Spencer's Coffee. Bevin, however, seemed to pay little attention to Warren County – not only during the campaign, but throughout his term in office, according to Scott Lasley, head of the Political Science Department at WKU.
“He certainly prioritized Warren County more than the governor did,” Lasley said. “In the governor’s case ... he has not been here much for this to be a fairly prominent county. We are one of the five largest counties and one of the most populated cities. It was not a place he seemed to prioritize over the four years, and I think that does make a difference.”
Moving forward, though, Lasley said Warren County should continue to be a Republican stronghold, and Graham said the Warren County GOP is optimistic for 2020.
“Senator McConnell will be on the ballot next year and he has had an active campaign going on for a year or so,” he said. “We are certainly hoping to have him in town as often as we can next year. As a county ... we want to still vote for conservative folks and our lesson moving forward was to put a good face forward and be respectful of folks and go out and work for it and we can earn people’s votes.”
