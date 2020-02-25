Two of Bowling Green's well-established businessmen have joined forces to add another element to The Hub residential and commercial development that is coming together along Lovers Lane.
Johnny Webb, an entrepreneur and former Bowling Green mayor, and Scotty's Contracting and Stone founder Jim Scott plan to build a three-story, 32,727-square-foot office building on a 1.83-acre tract next door to the three-story, 22,000-square-foot corporate center being built for American Bank & Trust on Hub Boulevard.
The Morgan Stanley financial services office currently at 1945 Scottsville Road near Rafferty's restaurant will move and be the anchor tenant, occupying the top floor.
An overlay development plan for the building was approved Feb. 19 by the Warren County Design Review Board, a branch of the City-County Planning Commission.
That was the first step toward what Webb said will be a "beautiful office building" that he thinks will quickly attract tenants for the first and second floors.
"We think that's the place people are going to want to be," Webb said. "It could be an accounting firm moving in there, or it could be medical offices. It will be very attractive, something a little different."
MHK Architecture and Planning of Naples, Fla., is designing the building, which will also be near the 195-room Embassy Suites by Hilton hotel that is the centerpiece of the $200 million development being put together by real estate developer David Chandler.
Chandler, who also has a 590-unit multifamily residential complex at the back of the 103-acre development, welcomes the office space being developed by the Bankwalker Investments limited liability corporation that Webb formed last fall.
"It's a first-class office building and a prestigious addition to The Hub," Chandler said. "The professional office space was planned, but we knew when people were ultimately able to see the quality of The Hub that we would attract top-notch tenants."
Scott and Webb aren't sure about the final cost of their building until they get construction bids, but both are anxious to get started.
"That's a really great development," Scott said of The Hub. "We want to put up a high-end building that will fit in well out there."
Webb would like to see construction of the building start soon.
"We've already opened up bids for the site work," he said. "We're moving right along. In a year from April I'd like to see some people moving in there."
There's plenty of other activity underway at The Hub, which is on the site of the former Roy Cooksey farm and is adjacent to the Lovers Lane Soccer Complex.
The multifamily portion, which will include a mix of apartment types carrying rental price tags ranging from $750 to $1,400 per month, is nearly ready for its first occupants.
"We will open the front few buildings in May, and the remaining units will trickle in monthly for about a year," Chandler said.
Other plans for The Hub include a Med Center Health medical facility and a restaurant to be included as part of the Embassy Suites development.
