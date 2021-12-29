Amid the tornado debris covering much of Warren County, more than 800 structures are also adorned with small red, yellow and green signs.
The signs are part of the city and county governments’ efforts to assess damage after three tornadoes tore through the community Dec. 11.
City Neighborhood and Community Services Director Brent Childers said department staff members and volunteers started canvassing the worst-hit areas of the city and county as early as the day after the tornadoes.
The assessments aim to help government “calculate what is the loss,” he said, as well as a way to reach out to impacted residents.
Homes were assessed visually to determine how much structural damage there appeared to be.
Red signs were placed on buildings with apparent severe damage, such as missing roof members or other severe structural issues, yellow signs were placed on those with moderate damage and green on those with slight damage.
Childers emphasized that a red sign doesn’t mean the city is condemning a property.
“That’s a whole other process,” he said. “We are not condemning your house.”
The red signs were more of a warning to residents “that you need to be very careful in there,” he said.
Generally it will be up to property owners and their insurance companies to determine whether to repair or tear down structures.
The signs also serve as a reminder that repairs need to be undertaken by city-licensed contractors and building permits may be required.
All told, 11,000 properties were assessed and 242 structures were tagged with the red signs, 223 with yellow and 380 with green.
Of the 845 structures tagged, 92 were commercial structures.
Other entities do their own assessments using various criteria, so estimates of the number of structures damaged in the county by the tornadoes will vary.
The assessors did not go into areas with minor damage, and there are still a few smaller areas to assess, Childers said.
Childers said more in-depth assessments of structural damage will be undertaken soon.
The process “helps us with long-term planning,” Childers said. “The goal is to rebuild the community.”
– Information about resources for those impacted by the tornadoes can be found at https://www.we arebgstrong.com.
