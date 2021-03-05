Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky... Green River at Woodbury affecting Butler and Warren Counties. Green River at Rochester affecting Butler, Ohio and Muhlenberg Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and your local media for the latest information. If you are affected by these crests take any necessary actions. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps2/index. php?wfo=lmk Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk. The next statement will be issued Friday morning. && ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Monday morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Green River at Woodbury. * Until Monday morning. * At 8:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 39.1 feet. * Flood stage is 26.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Monday morning and continue falling to 19.6 feet Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 33.0 feet, Old Ferry River Road in Aberdeen floods. * Impact...At 36.0 feet, Many parts of Woodbury flood. * Impact...At 38.0 feet, KY 403 between James McKinney bridge and Three Tile Lane floods. US 231 south of Sawmill Road in Morgantown floods. * Impact...At 40.0 feet, US 231 at Russellville Road and the William Natcher Parkway interchange floods. Morgantown High School is cutoff. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 37.2 feet on 05/21/1995. &&