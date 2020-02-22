A little more than a decade ago, a museum dedicated to telling the story of the region’s African Americans was merely an idea.
Now, the SEEK Museum in Russellville has joined a prestigious list of historic sites on the U.S. Civil Rights Trail.
In 2008, the nonprofit Historic Russellville organization acquired the oldest surviving brick building in Logan County: the 1810 Morton-Kimbrough House. The home is in “The Bottom,” a historic African American area in Russellville that is listed as a National Register of Historic Places district.
Historic Russellville’s board then decided it should look to expand its mission to preserve and acknowledge other aspects of the city’s rich African American history, according to Joe Gran Clark, Historic Russellville’s board chairman.
“The history wasn’t being told anywhere in Kentucky,” Clark said.
The board then enlisted the help of Michael Morrow, a Russellville native and local historian and genealogist, to aid in that effort.
Morrow agreed to come on board, and Historic Russellville ultimately acquired six houses to be part of a museum dedicated to telling the story of African Americans in southcentral Kentucky.
The problem was, “when we first started, we weren’t getting any people,” Morrow said.
So the group started holding concerts and other events at the museum campus and attendance has steadily climbed.
The museum was formerly known as the West Kentucky African American Heritage Center – “that’s a mouthful,” Morrow said, so it was renamed last year as the Struggles for Emancipation and Equality in Kentucky Museum.
The museum hosted a unique reunion last summer at its newest acquisition, the Bibb House. The home of Revolutionary War Maj. Richard Bibb, which was built around 1819, was the site of a reunion of not only Bibb family descendants, but of the descendants of the 99 slaves Bibb emancipated decades before the Civil War.
The museum last year also unveiled a statue of Russellville native Alice Dunnigan, who was the first female African American admitted to the White House press corps in 1947. She later served on the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission among other notable achievements.
Looking ahead, “our goal is to develop student tours tied in to the story of Alice Dunnigan,” Clark said.
There is also hope that the new U.S. Civil Rights Trail designation will increase attendance at the museum, which typically sees 2,000 to 3,000 visitors annually.
The SEEK Museum’s inclusion was announced last week by the U.S. Civil Rights Trail Marketing Alliance, which in 2018 launched CivilRightsTrail.com, featuring about 120 national sites that were important to the Civil Rights Movement of the 1950s and 1960s.
“We are in a geographic area where there are not a lot of sites that were active in the Civil Rights Movement,” Clark said.
That means the SEEK Museum would be a logical first stop for people traveling south to the other civil rights sites.
“We are hoping (the designation) will bring in more tourism,” Clark said.
The other Kentucky site added to the trail this year was the Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville. Coincidentally, there are strong indications that Ali descended from slaves linked to the Bibb family in Logan County.
The link seems “fortuitous” to Clark, who said the SEEK Museum may try in some way to partner with the Ali Center to help tell that story.
The SEEK Museum applied to be included on the U.S. Civil Rights Trail.
“We think it deserved the recognition,” Morrow said, “and we hope it will bring more people here.”
– The museum is open from May through the annual Tobacco Fest in the fall and other times by appointment. For more information, visit seekmuseum.org.
