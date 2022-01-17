...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST /7 AM CST/
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Light snow and hazardous road conditions. Snow
accumulations of 1 inch or less.
* WHERE...Portions of and south central Indiana and north
central, northwest and south central Kentucky.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM EST /7 AM CST/ Monday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
In Indiana, for Indiana Road Conditions please visit
https://pws.trafficwise.org/pws In Kentucky, for Kentucky Road
Conditions please visit http://goky.ky.gov
&&
Fallen trees and cut stumps remain in a pile along the creek in the Creekwood neighborhood in Bowling Green, Ky., on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, after the tornadoes tore through the neighborhood in December. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Fallen trees and other vegetative storm debris lays in piles along Nashville Road by the roundabout on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, after the tornadoes tore through the neighborhood in December. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Fallen trees and cut stumps remain in a pile along the creek in the Creekwood neighborhood in Bowling Green, Ky., on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, after the tornadoes tore through the neighborhood in December. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Tree stumps and other vegetative storm debris lays in piles along Nashville Road by the roundabout on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, after the tornadoes tore through the neighborhood in December. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
A fallen tree lays in a yard in the Creekwood neighborhood in Bowling Green, Ky., on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, after the tornadoes tore through the neighborhood in December. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Fallen trees and cut stumps remain in a pile along the creek in the Creekwood neighborhood in Bowling Green, Ky., on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, after the tornadoes tore through the neighborhood in December. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Fallen trees and other vegetative storm debris lays in piles along Nashville Road by the roundabout on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, after the tornadoes tore through the neighborhood in December. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Fallen trees and cut stumps remain in a pile along the creek in the Creekwood neighborhood in Bowling Green, Ky., on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, after the tornadoes tore through the neighborhood in December. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Tree stumps and other vegetative storm debris lays in piles along Nashville Road by the roundabout on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, after the tornadoes tore through the neighborhood in December. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
A fallen tree lays in a yard in the Creekwood neighborhood in Bowling Green, Ky., on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, after the tornadoes tore through the neighborhood in December. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green’s “urban forest” took a massive hit during the deadly Dec. 11 tornadoes that ripped through the city.
City officials are now planning on how to address that impact.
“We identified we lost a tremendous amount of trees as part of our urban forest,” said Brent Childers, director of the city’s Neighborhood and Community Services Department.
A large portion of the city’s ongoing cleanup efforts involve removing fallen trees and limbs, including in some well-established neighborhoods that featured a canopy of mature trees.
City Arborist Jared Weaver has been surveying the damage and noted that “city parks got pretty lucky ... the majority of the impact was on private properties.”
But “any loss of canopy cover is detrimental” as trees clean the air and provide a cooling canopy, among other benefits, he said.
To that end, for homeowners who lost significant tree cover, “it’s not unlikely they will see a rise in utility costs this summer.”
According to the Arbor Day Foundation, trees “clean our air, filter our water, and even slow storm surge and flooding in our cities. Trees also provide shade and cool our cities by up to 10 degrees ... “
That’s why rebuilding that canopy will be part of the focus as officials study how to best continue to recover from the tornadoes.
“The city is convening a long-term recovery group as the community continues to rebuild,” and trees will be part of the group’s focus, Childers said.
The group will look at “How do we not just rebuild houses, how do we rebuild our urban forest and landscape,” he said.
Rebuilding that urban forest is not just a matter of planting trees.
“We want to make sure (the species of trees) are appropriate for this area” and their placement is correct, such as not too close to utility lines or buildings, Childers said.
The local recovery group will look at how areas that dealt with similar issues handled recovery, and will also assess how to assist homeowners in the process, Childers said.
– The city has a Tree Advisory Board that advocates for urban forestry and has also been a part of the Tree City USA program since 1994. More information is available athttps://www.bgky.org/tree/tree-city-usa.