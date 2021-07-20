Officers with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources are asking the public for any information about what might have led to the death of a woman whose body was found Sunday in Barren River.
The woman has been identified as Blanca Hernandez-Jimenez, 20, of Bowling Green.
State fish and wildlife officials responded around 4:40 p.m. Sunday after a fisherman called to report finding Hernandez-Jimenez's submerged body below Greencastle Dam near the shoreline.
Members of the Warren County Sheriff's Office, Bowling Green Fire Department and Richardsville Volunteer Fire Department also responded.
No witnesses were found at the scene, according to the state fish and wildlife department.
Hernandez-Jimenez was 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighed 135 pounds. She was wearing tennis shoes, blue and white striped shorts and a navy blue T-shirt with a Johnson Equipment logo.
An autopsy was scheduled.
Anyone who may have seen Hernandez-Jimenez in the area or has any information may contact Kentucky State Police Post 3 in Bowling Green or Kentucky Fish and Wildlife at 800-252-5378. Anonymous tips may be made to Kentucky Fish and Wildlife by texting KFWLAW along with a message to 847411 or through the KFWLaw app.