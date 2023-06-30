Bowling Green residents need to worry about more than just sunburns over the next couple of days – the rising temperatures can lead to heat exhaustion, heat stroke and heat cramps.
“Anytime there’s any kind of increased temperature, we want to make sure and watch out for all the different levels of heat related illnesses that are possible,” said Kimberly Rheaume, the public relations coordinator for Emergency Medical Services at Med Center Health.
A heat advisory has been issued until 8 p.m. Friday. The heat index could reach triple digits with the temperature valued at 105°F on Friday, according to the Warren County Emergency Management. Temperatures this high can cause heat related illnesses.
To avoid contracting heat exhaustion, heat stroke or heat cramps, make sure to take breaks when working outside, try not to be in direct sunlight, wear light colored and loose-fitting clothing, take breaks in cooler areas, stay hydrated and never leave a child or pet unattended in a car.
“Drink lots of water and just prepare to lose more with the sweat. You need to drink more water than you normally would,” Rheaume said. “Have a plan as far as where you’re going to go, how you’re going to take breaks and making sure to get plenty of water.”
A person having a heat stroke will not be sweating and will have a temperature greater than 103, their skin will be hot, red and dry, they may experience confusion or loss of consciousness. If someone is experiencing these symptoms, 911 needs to be called immediately.
“A heat stroke is a medical emergency that needs immediate care.” Rheaume said. “While waiting for help, move them to a cooler place, do not give them anything to drink. If they suspect a heat stroke, that might possibly make them worse or cause further issues, especially if they’re at the point where they’re losing consciousness.”
Heat exhaustion is when a person is sweating heavily, their skin will be cold and clammy, they will have muscle cramps, be too tired to walk and the person may also experience nausea or vomiting.
“Move that person to a cold place, loosen their clothing and make sure to cool (them) down by taking sips of water but not necessarily drinking too much at once,” Rheaume said. “If any of these symptoms get worse, then we want you to seek medical attention, whether that be calling 911 or seeking it with your primary care physician.”
Heat cramps involve overly sweating, muscle pains or muscle spasms. To prevent these cramps from turning into heat exhaustion, stop any physical activity, find a cool place and drink lots of water or a sports drink to replace all the fluids lost while sweating. If symptoms progress, seek medical attention.