An Ohio teenager was arrested early Friday after police responded to a disturbance downtown.
Nevan Jason Snodgrass, 19, of Kettering, Ohio, was charged with second-degree assault and alcohol intoxication.
According to an arrest citation, the Bowling Green Police Department was called to the 900 block of State Street regarding a disturbance and located a man, later identified as Snodgrass, lying on his stomach on the sidewalk at the corner of State Street and East Main Avenue.
Police spoke with a witness who said Snodgrass threw a man on the ground in Dublin's Bar for an unknown reason and began punching him in the face, the citation said.
The witness attempted to get Snodgrass off the victim and make him leave the bar, but when Snodgrass left, he began attempting to fight others outside, the citation said.
Loren O'Conner, identified in court records as the victim, was transported to a trauma center in Nashville for treatment to his left eyeball.
"EMS advised his left eyeball was almost gouged out and he may permanently lose his vision in his left eyeball," the arrest citation said.
Snodgrass was detained and searched, and no weapons were found on him.
He was taken to Warren County Regional Jail, where he told police he saw "some white guy all up on a girl" in the bar and told the man to stop, his citation said.
Snodgrass said the man shoved him in response and then told police he did not remember what happened next, according to his citation.