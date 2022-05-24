More than three years in the making, Johnny Webb’s plan to transform Bowling Green’s Interstate 65 interchanges into showpieces for the city is taking shape.
With Warren Fiscal Court applying to take over from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet a 9.94-acre tract near exit 30, the Webb-initiated and privately funded “BeautifI-65” project should soon have the real estate in hand to build the “northern gateway” that is an essential part of a plan that the former Bowling Green mayor kicked off in 2019.
Fiscal court approved at its May 20 meeting a motion granting Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon authority to sign an application to transfer from KYTC to the county the property that was once a rest stop near Smiths Grove.
Buchanon and Webb expect the property to be transferred to the county at no cost, kicking off the building of a decorative gateway similar to the “southern gateway” that is nearly complete near the Carter Sims Road overpass.
“The state has been cooperative,” Webb said Monday. “(KYTC Chief District 3 Engineer) Joe Plunk suggested this location after I tried two other ones. This one will probably be better. The view from I-65 will be excellent.”
Webb, who started in 1993 the Operation PRIDE nonprofit that is spearheading the “BeautifI-65” project, said he is working on getting access to the site from Bristow Road as a final step to begin work on the second gateway.
That access should meet KYTC requirements for deeding the property to the county, according to Plunk.
“Any applicant (for surplus KYTC property) has to show that they have access to the property,” Plunk said. “Normally, there’s money exchanged. When local governments are involved, the local leaders may decide to waive that.
“In this case, it’s likely that no money will be exchanged.”
Work on the “northern gateway” is likely a few months away, but Webb said the property will be transformed into the same type of inviting display of signs, flags and lighting that is taking shape at the Carter Sims Road site.
That “southern gateway” near exit 20 includes a pair of 50-foot-long stone walls that include lettering spelling out “Warren County, Kentucky,” “Western Kentucky University” and “Bowling Green.”
Those walls will soon be topped by a 50-foot flag pole with an American flag and smaller poles for colorful banners.
Lighting that makes the site eye-catching at night has been installed, and Webb said irrigation and power-seeding of grass should start this week.
The “northern gateway” will be similar, Webb said, except that it will have “considerably more land” and will require more landscaping.
While finishing touches on the “southern gateway” are taking place, Webb said work on the decorative four-plank fencing between exits 22 and 26 will continue in coming weeks.
Webb, who has raised about $2.5 million for the project, said the rising cost of building materials means he is still in fundraising mode.
“There’s more fundraising still to be done,” he said. “We probably need about another $750,000. Materials have gotten considerably more expensive in recent months.”
Webb, who served as Bowling Green’s mayor from 1992 through 1995, said the “BeautifI-65” project has become like a job for him.
“I work on it every day,” he said.
That work, he believes, will pay off in the form of welcoming I-65 interchanges that draw people and money into Bowling Green and Warren County.
“It has been gratifying,” he said. “I love Bowling Green, and I know this project is going to have a major impact on Bowling Green and Warren County.
“I think it will cause people to have more pride in the city, and I believe it will be a huge economic development tool.”
Although Webb has raised private funds to pay for the beautification along I-65, fiscal court and the city of Bowling Green are pitching in some public money to help maintain the fencing and landscaping.
The city and county have each committed to spending $150,000 per year for maintenance of the interchanges, and the county has invested in the staff positions and equipment needed.
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.