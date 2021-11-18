Golf carts and tennis gear are making way for concrete and steel at Bowling Green’s The Club at Olde Stone as the clubhouse at the championship-caliber golf course undergoes some upgrades.
The $3.1 million construction project will add about 4,000 square feet to the clubhouse, expanding the dining area from 72 to about 160 and adding an upper-deck dining area that will overlook the 18th green.
Also in the works is a sports bar in the clubhouse and a Courtside Cafe coffee shop near the fitness center and tennis courts.
Such amenities are needed, Olde Stone developer Jim Scott said, to accommodate the growth of the upscale residential and country club community he founded with the purchase of 520 acres off Old Scottsville Road more than 20 years ago.
“We started with 325 lots,” Scott said Wednesday during an interview in the clubhouse that the Scott, Murphy & Daniel construction firm is renovating. “We have sold that down to about 65 lots. Sales have been very good this year. The community is growing.”
Olde Stone General Manager Chris Kennedy said membership at the club from outside the residential community is also growing, heightening the need to enhance the property.
The clubhouse renovation, which includes an expansion of the kitchen area, will allow Olde Stone to be used in ways that benefit its members and the greater Bowling Green community.
“These additions will allow us to host private events without an impact on our membership,” Kennedy said. “We will be able to go up to about 300 guests for receptions and other events.”
Scott expects the renovation to allow Olde Stone to serve as a community asset.
“The chamber of commerce uses our club to entertain out-of-town prospects,” Scott said. “It will enhance Bowling Green and Warren County to have a facility like this.”
Olde Stone’s golf course has been something of a tourist draw since its opening in 2006, serving as the site for Junior Ryder Cup matches as well as NCAA Men’s Golf Championship regional qualifiers.
The next big event at the course is the 2022 U.S. Golf Association U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship scheduled July 18-23.
With that event coming up, Scott is pushing the construction company he helped found to finish the renovation ahead of schedule.
“I made a commitment to the USGA to have it completed in time for the July event,” Scott said. “We want to have it done by June 1.”
