Four minutes after 1 a.m., an Olmstead couple welcomed the first local baby of the new year into the world on Wednesday.
Just days after her own birthday, Kayla Williamson gave birth to six-pound, 3.5-ounce, 20.5-inch Adilyn Kate at The Medical Center in Bowling Green just as the new decade was beginning.
“My birthday is the 21st of December and I always kind of resented having a Christmas birthday because I kind of got ‘Happy Birthday/Merry Christmas,’ all looped in one,” laughed Kayla. “But I think with New Years, it’ll be neat because she’ll always have people to get together with and celebrate.”
Joined by her husband Chase, Kayla was induced into labor at 5 p.m. on Monday and just hours after giving birth Wednesday, the first-time mother was already out of her hospital gown and dressed for the day.
“You just want to look at her and just love on her,” said Kayla with a smile. “I knew that I loved her when she was kicking me ... but it doesn’t prepare you for when they get here. It just changes.”
Chase echoed that same sentiment.
“You really thought you maybe ... knew how to love,” said Chase. “But (you) don’t really know what love is until something like this happens.”
Kayla is currently in her first year of medical school at the University of Kentucky and Chase is a driver for the United Parcel Service. The couple has been together for over seven years and were married in May of 2019.
“We weren’t exactly planning (on) having a baby (my) first year of medical school,” Kayla laughed. “But just getting to be close to family so we’ve got a support system ... it’s been really awesome.”
Adilyn Kate was the only name the couple could agree on, Kayla said. And they expect to bring her home on Friday, along with a gift basket of baby essentials provided by The Medical Center to the family of the first baby each year.
Kayla says she wants her daughter to know that she loves “her more than anything else in the whole world, and she can do anything she sets her mind to, and mama will always be here.”
