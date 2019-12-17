About 24 hours before the U.S. House of Representatives is expected to hold its historic vote, dozens of demonstrators gathered Tuesday in Fountain Square Park in Bowling Green to rally in support of the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
Trump faces two articles of impeachment that were approved last week by the House Judiciary Committee – one for abuse of power, one for obstruction of Congress – both stemming from the Democratic-led House's investigation into allegations that Trump withheld congressionally approved military to Ukraine in an attempt to obtain damaging information against potential Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden.
On Wednesday, the House likely will vote to make Trump only the third president in American history to be impeached, joining Bill Clinton in 1998 and Andrew Johnson in 1868. The vote is anticipated to be entirely partisan, with no House Republicans so far indicating that they support impeachment. From there, the case goes to trial in the U.S. Senate, where the Republican majority is all but certain to acquit Trump.
The congressional divide in Congress over impeachment mirrors that of American voters, who remain evenly split on the issue, according to several recent polls.
The rally in Bowling Green on Wednesday was part of a nationwide "Nobody is Above the Law" event that saw similar protests in numerous American cities. Liberal groups organized more than 600 events from Alaska to Florida, following a familiar model of mass protest that has come to define the left during the Trump administration, according to The Associated Press.
Participants at Fountain Square held signs and sang, while some people huddled in the middle of the park to chant. Others congregated near the square’s crosswalks and waved at passing cars.
At one point in the rally, someone driving by the park shouted “Reelect Trump" from the passing vehicle.
Maureen Davis of Bowling Green helped organize the local rally and even wrote an original song for the occasion. To the tune of “Winter Wonderland,” the demonstrators sang along to lyrics such as “So much corruption it will make you dizzy” and “Living in a Trumpster dumpster land.”
“The facts show that he should be impeached,” Davis later said. “It’s as simple as upholding the Constitution. The Constitution was written so the president can’t abuse his power.”
Tammy Ferrell is ready for Trump to leave the White House.
“I’m participating today because I think he’s gone too far,” Ferrell said. “I think our democracy is in danger right now, and I think it’s important, as members of our society, that we all stand up, regardless of what our views are. ... I want the process to move forward.”
Cassondra Hatcher-Lashley, another organizer of the event, encouraged people to peacefully wave and smile at traffic.
“We want to be seen and heard,” Ashley said.
Glenn Kirkconnell of Bowling Green came to the rally with his daughter and nearly 2-year-old grandson, who appeared to enjoy the chants.
“I’ve really been concerned from day one,” said Kirkconnell, adding that now he’s worried about the future of democracy. “It’s a serious situation."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.