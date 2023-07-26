One man has been arrested and a warrant has been issued for another suspect related to the death of 21-year-old Western Kentucky University student Ayanna Morgan.
Morgan was shot in the parking lot at Muse Bowling Green on Sunday night and died Monday morning in a Nashville trauma center.
The Bowling Green Police Department on Tuesday said it had issued a warrant for Malik Ade Jones, the man believed to be responsible for the shooting death of Morgan.
The department said Jones is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Instead, persons should call the police at 911 or 270-393-4000.
Additionally, Crime Stoppers can be reached at 270-781-2583 if someone knows Jones' location.
Kobee A. Lancaster, 24, of Bowling Green, a man who is accused of striking Morgan with an SUV moments after Morgan was shot at the Muse apartment complex, turned himself in to the Bowling Green Police Department on Tuesday.
Lancaster had a warrant out charging him with first-degree assault and he appeared at police headquarters with his attorney, an arrest citation said.
According to a criminal complaint sworn by BGPD Detective Ryan Dillon, surveillance video from the Muse shows Morgan walking up to a group of at least three men and one woman in the parking lot, leading to an altercation in which two of the men assault and shoot Morgan.
The complaint identifies Lancaster as the third man present and describes him getting into a navy blue four-door Jeep Patriot SUV after the shooting.
"After the altercation, Lancaster gets into the driver's seat of the vehicle and is backing out when Morgan gets up off the ground and approaches the vehicle," Dillon said in the complaint. "It appears that Morgan is struck by the passenger side-view mirror and dragged backwards with the vehicle. Once the vehicle is out of the parking space, Lancaster drives forward with Morgan on the passenger side of the bumper/hood area of the vehicle. It appears that the vehicle runs over Morgan as it is driving away."
City police made contact Monday with Chauncey Greer, the vehicle's registered owner.
Greer told he police he let Lancaster use his vehicle Sunday night and said that it was returned with blood on multiple areas, the complaint said.
Greer said he was instructed by Lancaster to wash the SUV, and after he and another person used a rag and a cleaning agent they placed the rag into a dumpster and took the vehicle to a car wash, the complaint said.
"Greer also advised that Lancaster had contacted him to ask if he had washed the vehicle," Dillon said in the complaint.
Lancaster was arraigned Wednesday in Warren District Court, where a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf and a preliminary hearing set for Aug. 2.
He is in Warren County Regional Jail under a $500,000 cash bond in this case.
Lancaster has three active criminal cases in Warren Circuit Court in which he faces charges that include multiple counts of drug trafficking along with burglary and witness tampering.
Following her passing, a GoFundMe has been set up for Morgan's mother, Misha-el Baskerville, to assist her and her family. Baskerville wrote on Facebook that Morgan, her first-born child, was set to graduate next year.
"She didn't deserve this!" Baskerville wrote. "My heart is shattered!"