A single-vehicle accident left one person dead early Monday.
According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, at 12:13 a.m. deputies responded to Richardsville Road in reference to a single vehicle accident.
A vehicle was traveling east on Richardsville Road when it ran off the left side of the road, over-corrected and then went off the right side of the road where the vehicle came to rest at 6301 Richardsville Road. The driver was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Warren County Coroner's Office. Speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the accident, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The Warren County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Medical Center EMS, the Richardsville Fire Department and the Warren County Coroner's Office.