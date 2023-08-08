First responders from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Warren County Coroner, Med Center Health EMS and Bowling Green, Richardsville and Gott fire departments respond to the call of a male found dead in the vicinity of a Shanty Hollow Lake waterfall Tuesday morning, Aug. 8, 2023. Sheriff Brett Hightower said an autopsy will be performed and at this time the preliminary investigation indicates the death was an accident. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
A person was found dead in the vicinity of a Shanty Hollow Lake waterfall, officials said Tuesday afternoon.
Early reports indicated that a subject had been found deceased after an apparent fall at the lake.
Dustin Jones of the Richardsville Fire Department told the Daily News that personnel could not confirm that the subject, an older male in his late 40s to early 50s, fell from the waterfall, "but it appears to be some type of accident with some head trauma," he said.
Jones said the subject was found by hikers Tuesday morning "in the area of the waterfall, not at the direct bottom."
He said the subject had a backpack with him and was wearing blue jeans, and as far as Jones could tell was unaccompanied.
Dylan Hunt of the RFD said personnel responded to a rescue call, which turned into a recovery operation when personnel arrived on scene. Jones said personnel checked for signs of life and found the subject deceased.
The Warren County Sheriff's Office will be handling the investigation.
Sheriff Brett Hightower said an autopsy will be performed and at this time the preliminary investigation indicates the death was an accident.
RFD, Gott Volunteer Fire Department, the Bowling Green Fire Department, Med Center Health EMS and the Warren County Coroner were on scene to assist.