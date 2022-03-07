A single-vehicle crash in Barren County on Saturday resulted in the death of the driver.

According to Kentucky State Police, a 2008 Ford Focus traveling south on Stovall Road left the right shoulder and overturned in the 1400 block.

KSP was contacted by the Barren County Sheriff's Office around 10:15 p.m. Saturday to investigate.

The driver, Kenzi B. Riggs, 20, of Bonnieville, was flown to Skyline Hospital in Nashville, where she was pronounced dead.

A passenger, Isaiah Meredith, 22, of Glasgow, was not injured, according to KSP.