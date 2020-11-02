A two-vehicle crash on the Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Parkway in Barren County left one person dead Sunday.
According to Kentucky State Police, the crash occurred shortly before 6:30 a.m. Sunday in the westbound lane of the parkway near the one-mile marker.
A 2001 Dodge pickup truck driven by Luis Segura, 35, of Monticello, struck the back of a tractor-trailer driven by Joseph Phelps, 41, of Dunnville, in the right-hand westbound lane.
A passenger in Segura's truck, William Barnes, 35, of Monticello, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Segura was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, where he is listed in serious but stable condition, according to KSP.
