A Smiths Grove woman is dead after a vehicle in which she was riding veered off the road and struck a tree on Denham Road near Noah Bledsoe Road in Edmonson County, police said.
Kentucky State Police Post 3 was requested by the Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the accident about noon Saturday.
Wilmon N. Linger, 91, of Smiths Grove was operating a 2005 Pontiac van on Noah Bledsoe Road. Police said a preliminary investigation said the vehicle left the road, struck a tree and overturned.
A passenger, 88-year-old Mary C. Linger, of Smiths Grove, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Edmonson County Coroner’s Office.
Wilmon Linger was flown to the University of Louisville Hospital where he is listed in serious but stable condition.
The investigation is being led by Trooper Bo Hubbard. He was assisted on the scene by KSP personnel, Edmonson County Coroner’s Office, Edmonson County EMS, Chalybeate Fire Department, Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office, and Air Methods air ambulance.
