One dead in house fire JUSTIN STORY jstory@bgdailynews.com Feb 20, 2023 A residential fire early Monday morning left one person dead.The Warren County Sheriff's Office said it was contacted at 3:43 a.m. Monday to assist the Richardsville Volunteer Fire Department regarding a fire at 678 Penns Chapel Road.The house was fully engulfed when deputies arrived.After the fire was extinguished, firefighters found a person in the house who had died. Authorities have not released the name of the victim.Investigators from the Bowling Green Fire Department also responded to the scene and the state fire marshal's office was notified.The fire remains under investigation, the sheriff's office said.