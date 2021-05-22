A Friday evening crash in Warren County left one man dead.
According to Kentucky State Police, the crash occurred just before 7 p.m. on Morgantown Road at Midcrest Drive.
A 2021 Honda Accord driven by Paul Dunia, 19, of Bowling Green, turned from Midcrest Drive south on Morgantown Road into a motorcycle driven by 60-year-old Bobby Austin Jr., who was traveling south on Morgantown Road.
The motorcycle was unable to stop and struck the rear of Dunia's car, according to KSP.
Austin was thrown from the motorcycle onto the road, and a 2000 Ford Taurus traveling north and driven by Robert Jones, 51, of Rochester, struck Austin, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to KSP.
