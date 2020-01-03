One woman died and another woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday in Logan County.
The Logan County Sheriff’s Department said a vehicle driven by Emma Hansford, 88, of Auburn, pulled out of the intersection of Duncans Chapel Road into the path of a vehicle on U.S. 68-Ky. 80 driven by Michael Claywell, 24, of Oakland.
The resulting crash caused both vehicles to cross into the opposite lane of 68-80, according to the sheriff’s office.
Hansford died from her injuries while being transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Sheri Sowards, 50, of Lewisburg, a passenger in Claywell’s vehicle, was transported to The Medical Center at Bowling Green for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
