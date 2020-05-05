One person was shot and killed Monday night and a second person was injured in a shooting on O'Shea Street.
The Bowling Green Police Department responded at 9:28 p.m. Monday to 1726 O'Shea St., Apt. B, where they found Tyrikus Boyd, 23, and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.
Both people were transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Boyd was then flown to a trauma center in Nashville, where he died a short time later, BGPD spokesman Officer Ronnie Ward said in a text message.
Police are not releasing the name of the female victim.
Detectives and advanced crime scene processors were working Monday night to identify a suspect.
Anyone with information about the shooting may contact BGPD at 270-393-4000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.