One man was killed and another man was injured Friday night in a shooting in the parking lot of the O'Charley's restaurant in Bowling Green.
Bowling Green police responded to the popular restaurant at 2717 Scottsville Road just after 10 p.m. Friday, according to Officer Ronnie Ward, spokesman for the Bowling Green Police Department. There were several people at the restaurant at the time of the shooting, but there were no other injuries, Ward said.
As of 1 a.m. Saturday, no arrest had been made, according to Ward.
"It's way too early to start talking about whether we have suspects," he said.
The identity of the dead man was not immediately released, pending notification of his family, Ward said. The other man, whose identity also was not released, was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Witnesses who were at the restaurant or in the area at the time of the incident told the Daily News they heard several shots ring out. One of them was Gary Winthrope, who said he was inside the restaurant when he heard an argument begin at another table.
"I heard like a lot of vulgar curse words," he said. "People were trying to deescalate the situation, but they were too late. It's really upsetting."
Winthrope said the altercation ultimately moved outside the building.
"I heard two shots," he said. "I couldn’t believe it. I mean, stuff like that only happens in movies.”
Ward said detectives and crime scene processors were combing the scene for evidence and interviewing anyone who might have seen anything.
"There were quite a few people in the restaurant and they’re being interviewed now," Ward said. "We will also be looking for video footage."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.