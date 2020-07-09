A Simpson County man was killed Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash that left another person injured.
According to the Simpson County Sheriff's Office, a 2004 Nissan 350Z was traveling south in the 4200 block of Witt Road when the driver, Tyler Lindsey of Franklin, lost control in a curve around 1:38 p.m.
The car left the road, striking a fence before coming to rest in an open field.
Tyler Lindsey was killed in the crash while a passenger, Hunter Lindsey, was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville for treatment of his injuries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.