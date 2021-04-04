One person is dead and two others were flown from the scene after a single-car crash on Memphis Junction Road about 5:10 p.m. Sunday.

Sgt. Jonathan Shackelford said the vehicle lost control and struck a tree before coming to a stop in the front yard of a nearby residence.

Shackelford said there was one fatality and two other people were flown out for medical treatment.

The road was closed while deputies assessed the scene and damage.