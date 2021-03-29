A two-vehicle crash in Edmonson County left one person dead and two others injured Monday afternoon.
According to Kentucky State Police, troopers were contacted about 2 p.m. Monday by the Edmonson County Sheriff's Office to investigate the crash in the 10000 block of Ky. 259 in the Bee Spring community.
A 2007 Honda Accord driven by Julia E. Broderick, 46, of Louisville, was traveling south on Ky. 259 when her vehicle crossed the center line and struck a northbound 2012 GMC truck driven by Stanley K. Bragg, 54, of Smiths Grove.
Broderick was pronounced dead at the scene.
Bragg and his passenger, Stanley V. Bragg, 75, were treated at The Medical Center at Bowling Green for injuries that were not life-threatening, according to KSP.
