One hit by gunfire in Barren; police arrest two By the Daily News Justin Story Jun 20, 2022 Police investigating a shooting in Glasgow arrested two people.The Glasgow Police Department said officers were called Saturday to Bryan Street regarding the shooting, and police determined an altercation had taken place between several people there.Police said a vehicle had made several trips in the area that day before stopping at a residence.A person in the vehicle brandished a firearm, leading to several shots fired and one person struck in the hand by a gunshot, police said. The victim, whose name was not released, left for a residence on North Race Street before being taken by EMS to T.J. Samson Community Hospital, where he was treated and released, police said.Police arrested James Smith of Glasgow on two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and tampering with physical evidence.Steven Brown of Glasgow was arrested on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.