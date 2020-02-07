A three-vehicle crash Friday in Russellville left one driver injured.
The Russellville Police Department said officers responded at 8:53 a.m. to Hopkinsville Road and found that a 2007 Toyota driven by Jonathan Oliver, 22, of Columbia, struck the back of a 2013 Nissan driven by Teresa McIntosh, 57, of Russellville.
Oliver's vehicle then spun and struck a 2005 Chevrolet driven by Roy Morgan, 57, of Russellville.
Morgan was treated at Logan Memorial Hospital for injuries that were not considered life-threatening. McIntosh and Oliver were not injured, according to RPD.
