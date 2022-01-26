One injured in BG house fire Daily News Jan 26, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Members of the Bowling Green Fire Department respond to a structure fire Wednesday morning at 12th Avenue and Park Street. Bowling Green Fire Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A residential fire brought a significant response Wednesday morning from the Bowling Green Fire Department, and one person found inside was rescued.According to the BGFD, firefighters were dispatched about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday on a report of a structure fire at 12th Avenue and Park Street.Eight units from BGFD arrived and heavy smoke was showing from the residence. BGFD Deputy Chief Rob Gilliam said firefighters found a person inside the house, who was later taken to an area hospital for treatment.Gilliam said the person's condition was not immediately known.Roads were temporarily blocked during the morning as firefighters worked to put out the fire. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesMan looks for answers after denied tornado assistanceWarren County grand jury returns indictmentsMeeting to help Nutwood-area residents rebuildTerry Allen KirbyLisa Ann BrowningFauci should spend jail time for thisJennifer Smith EarnhartKHSAA approves Region 4 realignmentLaura Jean "Nicole" HaynesMichelle Nelson (Woodring) Images Videos State News Lawmakers aim to reverse Kentucky's high child abuse rates Stock Yards: Q4 Earnings Snapshot Event aims to boost tourism in Appalachian communities Feds: former Bardstown official embezzled nearly $800,000 State House incumbent matchups set for Kentucky primary National News Senators say they were denied full access to federal prison Vaccine mandate to kick in for first wave of health workers Prosecutors slam Colorado trucker’s reduced prison sentence Friend of Florida tax collector in Gaetz case pleads guilty Democrats walk out of hearing with Florida's top doctor POLITICAL NEWS US offers no concessions in response to Russia on Ukraine Auditors find oversight issues at child welfare department Rhode Island treasurer switches to congressional race Commission urges court to reject redistricting challenge NY trying to reduce gun violence as homicides rise Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView