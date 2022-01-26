fire pic

Members of the Bowling Green Fire Department respond to a structure fire Wednesday morning at 12th Avenue and Park Street.

 Bowling Green Fire Department

A residential fire brought a significant response Wednesday morning from the Bowling Green Fire Department, and one person found inside was rescued.

According to the BGFD, firefighters were dispatched about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday on a report of a structure fire at 12th Avenue and Park Street.

Eight units from BGFD arrived and heavy smoke was showing from the residence.

BGFD Deputy Chief Rob Gilliam said firefighters found a person inside the house, who was later taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Gilliam said the person's condition was not immediately known.

Roads were temporarily blocked during the morning as firefighters worked to put out the fire.

Recommended for you