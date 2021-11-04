A structure fire Wednesday afternoon resulted in one person being injured.
According to the Bowling Green Fire Department, members responded around 12:42 p.m. Wednesday to the fire at an apartment at 1115 Vine St.
The first units to arrive observed smoke coming from the apartment, and a total of seven units and about 25 personnel responded to the scene.
Firefighters learned that the apartment was occupied and one person was transported from the scene by EMS to an area hospital.
The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation, BGFD said.