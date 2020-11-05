A crash Tuesday in a Barren County intersection left one driver injured.
According to the Glasgow Police Department, a 2000 Buick LeSabre driven by Linda Flora, of Glasgow, was traveling north on Ensminger Drive and attempted to cross over Happy Valley Road while a 2005 Saturn drive by Cynthia Hernandez, of Munfordville, was traveling west on Happy Valley Road.
Flora did not see Hernandez's car, resulting in a crash in which Flora's vehicle also struck a 2005 Dodge pickup truck driven by Brian Lyons, of Bowling Green, who was in a gas station parking lot and preparing to leave, according to GPD.
Flora was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries.
