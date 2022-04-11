A Bowling Green man under federal indictment on multiple counts relating to child sexual exploitation is anticipated to plead guilty.
Jason Durrett, 47, is scheduled to appear May 18 in U.S. District Court in Louisville for a change of plea hearing in his criminal case, according to information on the website for the U.S. District Court of the Western District of Kentucky.
Durrett is charged with four counts of receipt of child pornography and a count of possession of child pornography.
Durrett had at one point served as a mission support specialist with the Bowling Green field office of the Department of Homeland Security and previously worked as a supply technician in Western Kentucky University’s Military Science Leadership Building, according to federal court records.
The indictment against Durrett alleges that he received illegal images on four occasions in 2013 and was found to be in possession of images of child sexual exploitation between 2014 and 2020.
A criminal complaint filed in the case detailed how a recurring background check conducted in 2020 by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Personnel Security Unit revealed that Durrett had been named in a 2015 child pornography investigation that targeted a Missouri resident.
That person, who would go on to serve an 18-month sentence for possessing child pornography, exchanged numerous emails with a person with an email address authorities tied to Durrett.
“Those email exchanges revolved around sharing pictures and videos of minor females,” FBI Special Agent Renee Chouinard said in an affidavit supporting the criminal complaint.
According to court records, the user sent emails to the Missouri resident that indicated a sexual interest in juveniles, along with files of pictures and videos depicting minors in sexually suggestive poses.
Investigators later discovered a photo-hosting website where Durrett is alleged to have had an account featuring 12 images of a fully clothed juvenile and a foreword with a sexually explicit message.
The FBI obtained information about computers used to access the account, learning that the computers were linked to networks maintained by WKU and associated with Durrett, records show.
In 2020, the FBI obtained records confirming an email address that showed up in the investigation belonged to Durrett and that it was used to register various other online accounts, the criminal complaint said.
Last year, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, using a list of addresses, user names, phone numbers and IP addresses associated with Durrett provided by the FBI, found that he had been communicating with multiple users through Yahoo messenger chats.
“Within those communications, in January 2014, Durrett made sexual references surrounding an image described as a 13-year-old girl and asked what the youngest another user would ‘play with,’ at which time the other user responded with 6 years old,” the affidavit said. “Durrett then asked if that user had any pictures of ‘some little cuties 9-12 yrs old’ that he could send him. The messages back and forth indicated that user sent images to Durrett, per his request, and they further discussed those images.”
When the FBI interviewed Durrett, he admitted using his laptop to view and download images of child sexual exploitation, the complaint said.