The Medical Center at Bowling Green and T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow reported Friday they had a total of five COVID-19 inpatients between both locations – the lowest total since last summer.
Med Center Health Executive Vice President Wade Stone said the Bowling Green hospital had three patients being treated for COVID-19. T.J. Regional Health Executive Vice President of Marketing Stacey Biggs said the Glasgow hospital had two patients with the virus.
Only one COVID-19 patient at The Medical Center is in intensive care.
“It’s a very welcome trend not just for the community, but for the staff here at the hospital as well,” Stone said. “We are really focused on encouraging people in the community to get that care they may have avoided during the pandemic. We remain cautiously optimistic.”
Stone said while there is clear evidence for optimism, hospital officials are continuing to keep track of the BA.2 variant of COVID-19. The Associated Press reported last week the new variant was leading to a rise in coronavirus cases in parts of Europe and Asia.
However, due to the dramatically low number of patients being treated for the virus locally, Med Center Health stopped posting daily COVID-19 updates more than two weeks ago.
Stone urged those eligible to receive the vaccine or booster shots to still do so.
He added the focus at the hospital is now responding to what he calls a national workforce shortage.
“Staffing has improved tremendously so far,” Stone said. “It’s followed the same trend line as the number of patients we have had here. We have a very healthy workforce now. We are making sure we recruit and retain qualified staff. We are very encouraged by those who have recently joined. We are still seeing the same workforce shortage as much of the country has faced.”
Biggs said the Glasgow hospital was also experiencing a workforce shortage but had no staff out due to COVID-19 as of Friday.
“We have been at two or three COVID-19 patients for the last couple of weeks,” Biggs said. “Obviously, we are very happy about that. Our positivity rate last week was 0.8%. Based upon that, we expect our number of patients to continue to be really low.”
She said one day last week the hospital had zero patients with the virus for a stretch lasting a few hours, and the low numbers have caused a renewed sense of hope and positivity at T.J. Samson.
“People are just very thankful and looking forward to doing things that aren’t 100% COVID-related and to getting back to a normal routine,” Biggs said. “We are administering fewer tests, and very little of those are coming back positive.”
As of Friday, Warren County still ranked as one of the state’s lowest in vaccination rate with 43.76% of the county’s population vaccinated.
However, the latest update from the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Human Services on Friday showed every county in the Barren River region marked green for having a “low” COVID incidence rate.
In fact, no counties in the state have a “high” incidence rate, and only six are at a “medium” level.
Of the 10 counties in the Barren River region, four have a vaccination rate of at least 50%: Simpson, Logan, Barren and Monroe. Warren, Allen, Metcalfe and Butler counties all have a vaccination rate of at least 40%.
Edmonson and Hart County both have a rate below 40% and are two of the five lowest vaccinated counties in the state.