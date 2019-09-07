They’ve lined up; now they have their chance to camp out.
Bowling Green residents have shown their love for chicken sandwiches and waffle fries by queueing up at the Chick-fil-A restaurant on Campbell Lane and propelling the local eatery to the top 3 percent in sales volume among the Atlanta-based chain’s 2,300 total locations.
Now those fans of the “Eat Mor Chikin” franchise can camp out for a chance to eat more chicken.
As part of the grand opening of a new Chick-fil-A at 3162 Scottsville Road, up to 100 local residents will win a sandwich meal each week for a year by camping out Monday evening into Tuesday morning, when the new location will open for business at 6 a.m.
Chicken lovers can start lining up at 5:30 p.m. Monday, according to Chick-fil-A public relations representative Kim Cox, who said the campout is open to local residents who can present valid identification. If more than 100 people are in line by the time the campout starts at 6 p.m., Cox said a drawing will be held to select the lucky 100 plus 10 alternates.
“From what I’ve seen, I’m pretty sure that within the first hour or two we’ll have the number,” Cox said. “Once we have the 100, they can set up their campsites and we’ll feed them dinner.”
Cox said the campers will have a dance party and other games and activities until “lights out” at 10:30 p.m. They will be first in line for the restaurant’s grand opening Tuesday morning.
Cox, who has organized similar events at other Chick-fil-A grand openings, expects to see a variety of camping styles.
“You just need to bring anything you need to camp out,” she said. “Some bring tents and sleeping bags, others don’t bring anything but a lawn chair.”
Andy Robinson, who owns the franchise for both the Campbell Lane and Scottsville Road Chick-fil-A restaurants, expects a crowd of campers, based on the buzz around the new location.
“People have been asking about a second location for about five years,” said Robinson, who opened the Campbell Lane store in 2004. “We had to wait for the right opportunity. I feel like we found a great location.”
Robinson bought the Econo Lodge on heavily traveled Scottsville Road in March and built the 4,900-square-foot restaurant that Robinson said will employ some 100 workers. He fully expects it to be as busy as the Campbell Lane location.
“Bowling Green is a unique community that is kind of a hub for the southcentral Kentucky region,” Robinson said. “People here seem to love our product.”
Robinson said the new location will have some advantages over the Campbell Lane store.
“It will have a larger parking lot, and the drive-thru will be configured around the perimeter of it,” he said. “It will be a little different. The store will have access from both Ken Bale Boulevard and Scottsville Road.”
Robinson, the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce 2019 Small Business Person of the Year, doesn’t rule out having another grand opening in the future.
“Eventually, we’d like to do a third one,” he said. “You just have to find the right location.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.