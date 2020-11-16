Top state and federal law enforcement officials announced Monday the culmination of a multi-agency undercover investigation named for the late Gabbi Doolin.
During a news conference in Louisville – featuring U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman for the Western District of Kentucky, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Robert Holman from the Secret Service's Louisville Field Office – officials touted the results of Operation Gabbi Doolin, which was intended to stop suspected child predators before they act.
Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies cooperated in the investigations, which were conducted in Louisville and Elizabethtown and resulted in seven arrests.
"Kentucky law enforcement has no more important mission than to protect our kids, and we can conceive of no more meaningful way to honor Gabbi Doolin and her family than to work together, federal, state and local, in an operation in her name to remove predators from our commonwealth," Coleman said in a news release.
The operation's namesake, 7-year-old Gabbi, was killed in Scottsville on Nov. 14, 2015. Her body was found in a wooded area near Allen County-Scottsville High School minutes after she was reported missing while at a youth league football game.
Kentucky State Police arrested Timothy Madden several days after Gabbi's body was found, when investigators determined his DNA was discovered at the crime scene. Madden went on to plead guilty to charges of murder, kidnapping, first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
The charges brought against the seven people in the investigation include counts of attempted enticement of a minor and attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor.
Two suspects have pleaded guilty, and another is expected to plead guilty later this month, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Western District of Kentucky.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.