Operation P.R.I.D.E is finalizing its design for the Beautif-I65 project, an effort to bring plant-based decor to Interstate 65 exits 20, 22, 26, 28 and 30.
“When it’s installed, it will actually be the most beautiful landscaping on I-65 from Chicago to Mobile, Ala.,” said Angie Alexieff, executive director of Operation P.R.I.D.E.
The project will involve planting trees, flowers and shrubs along the interchanges and might also include four-plank wooden fencing and signature branding elements. Landscape architects from Neel-Schaffer have drafted designs for “Bowling Green, Warren County” signs at exits 20 and 30.
This “gateway” signage will feature 3-D letters spelling “Bowling Green” across the top of the stone and Warren County on the stone, which will be lit at night. They’re still considering which colors to use for the letters.
“It’ll be quite dramatic,” said Alexieff, adding that the signs could attract travelers to the city’s businesses while also bringing residents a sense of pride about their home.
The current cost estimate is $2 million to $4 million and was initially predicted at $2.5 million. So far, Operation P.R.I.D.E.’s fundraising committee has gathered more than $1 million for the project, according to Alexieff.
The project timeline has been slower than anticipated. Operation P.R.I.D.E. had to receive approval from state and federal officials following the preliminary design plans and will later have to check another series of boxes for approval of the final design.
“The goal was to break ground by January,” Alexieff said, but the final design probably won’t be finished until January or February. “We want to do it right. We don’t want to rush if it’s not going to be at the level that the community would want. We really want it to look gorgeous.”
The final step before construction will be ensuring that funding is raised for the landscaping, installation and ongoing maintenance costs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.