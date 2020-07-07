Hoping to develop her business and craft as a painter, Operation PRIDE Executive Director Angie Alexieff is stepping down from her role leading the community cleanup and beautification organization.
“I was ready for a change, and I think the organization will benefit from fresh leadership,” Alexieff told the Daily News in a text message Monday. “I will always be a volunteer for Operation PRIDE events like Clean the Green, but I’m ready to focus on my art and developing that as a business.”
Since Alexieff joined the organization in 2013, Operation PRIDE has added two new areas of maintenance, planted 53 trees at the I-65 Exit 22 interchange and launched its signature Clean the Green! communitywide cleanup. It’s replanted 40 percent of the Cemetery Road median beds and has set in motion Beautifi-65, the landscaping of I-65 interchanges at exits 20, 22, 26, 28, and 30, according to a news release.
Alex Ray Lackey, Operation PRIDE executive director from 2008 to 2012, will step out of retirement briefly while the board completes the search for a permanent replacement, the release said.
Johnny Webb, Operation PRIDE founder and current board co-chair, credited Alexieff’s accomplishments as executive director.
“Angie is the longest-serving executive director and has put everything she has into it. She was ready for a change and we are happy for her,” he said in the release.
– Follow education reporter Aaron Mudd on Twitter @BGDN_edbeat or visit bgdailynews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.