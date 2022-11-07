Bowling Green’s Operation PRIDE nonprofit organization will hold two tree giveaways this month intended to help replace the thousands of trees lost during the December tornadoes.
Giveaways will be from 9 a.m. to noon Friday at Covington Woods Park and from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 17 at Dollar General Market located at Louisville Road and Porter Pike.
Melanie Lawrence, executive director of Operation PRIDE, said the giveaways are open to anybody in Warren County.
Each person will receive a 7-gallon tree and a bag of mulch.
“All they have to do is drive through and the volunteers will bag the bottoms of the trees and put them in their car,” she said. “They don’t even have to get out.”
She said residents can choose from such varieties as dogwoods, redbuds, magnolias, maples and oaks.
The trees will be about 5-feet tall and Lawrence said they wanted to make sure to give away “trees that look like trees, not just seedlings.”
She said the purpose of the giveaways is to “re-green” Bowling Green.
At a previous tree giveaway in the spring at Jennings Creek Elementary School, 25 trees were planted and 125 trees were given away.
“Part of our mission is to enhance and beautify Bowling Green,” she said. “And environmentally, trees clean the air and muffle sound.”
The organization’s partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation and corporate sponsors are what makes the tree giveaways possible, Lawrence said.
The giveaway on Friday will be sponsored by State Farm. Dollar General Corporation is the Nov. 17 sponsor, with volunteers from each agency pitching in to help bag and hand out the trees.
Also, Operation PRIDE is helping restore Bowling Green’s tree canopy by partnering with the City of Bowling Green for a tree voucher program.
The vouchers are available to non-profits, commercial properties and owner-occupied properties that are located in tornado impacted areas, as mapped by the Warren County Planning Commission, for the purchase of larger trees “that will rebuild the suburban canopy.”
The trees for the voucher program are 25-feet tall, she said.
Lawrence said vouchers can be purchased for $200 and may be redeemed at any of the six local businesses listed on the application.
For more information about the tree giveaways, the voucher program or Operation PRIDE, e-mail melanie.lawrence@ky.gov, call (270) 745-0090 or visit the organization’s Facebook page.