Beautification is in her genes and fundraising is in her wheelhouse, making Melanie Lawrence a good fit for her new position as executive director of the Operation PRIDE nonprofit organization.
Lawrence, who most recently spent three years as community services director at Community Action of Southern Kentucky, started last week overseeing the nonprofit that is charged with enhancing the appearance of the Bowling Green area.
That mission fits with the passions of Lawrence’s mother, the late Helen Jean Neuber, whose work to beautify Bowling Green through the Bowling Green Garden Club and other organizations made an impression on her daughter.
“She was very committed to the community and a big supporter of anything that would beautify the area,” Lawrence said of her mother. “When this position came open, because that was her passion, it sparked my interest. In some ways, I’ll be honoring her.”
Johnny Webb, the former Bowling Green mayor who launched Operation PRIDE in 1993, said Lawrence’s background makes her a good fit to lead the organization.
“She felt like this was almost like a calling for her,” Webb said. “She had a couple other offers, but she liked the mission of Operation PRIDE.”
But it wasn’t just her family background that made Lawrence the choice to replace Angie Alexieff, who resigned last summer after leading Operation PRIDE for seven years.
“She had some background working for nonprofits, and she had all the skills we were looking for,” said David Wiseman, co-chairman with Webb of the Operation PRIDE board of directors. “Plus, she’s a Bowling Green native. She grew up here and knows the community.”
Lawrence, a 1978 Bowling Green High School graduate, will put that community knowledge to good use as she continues the work of enhancing local corridors by finding businesses, clubs and individuals willing to sponsor stretches of road.
“We’ll certainly put her to work raising funds,” Wiseman said. “We do get some funding from the city and county, but the biggest part of our revenue is from our partners who sponsor areas and put up signs. We’re always looking to add more signs.”
Lawrence, who also spent nearly a decade working for the Housing Fund in Nashville, said she is “learning the ropes” at Operation PRIDE; but she is well aware of the organization’s contributions to the community.
“Operation PRIDE is near and dear to my heart,” Lawrence said. “It has made such a fabulous difference on the (U.S. 31-W) bypass and in other areas where it has enhanced the esthetic appeal.
“An attractive community is paramount in economic development.”
Lawrence is also familiar with the most ambitious Operation PRIDE project to date: the “BeautifI-65” project to beautify Bowling Green’s five Interstate 65 interchanges through planting trees and flowers and constructing decorative fencing.
Started by Webb, “BeautifI-65” landscaping has been completed at exits 22, 26 and 28. Construction of “gateways” at exits 20 and 30 that include stone walls with “Bowling Green” and “Warren County, Kentucky” spelled out on them is beginning soon.
Webb has raised about $2.5 million for the project so far, but he says more is needed to complete it.
Although she will concentrate initially on maintaining the beautification projects done along Cemetery Road, Scottsville Road and other corridors, Lawrence’s experience writing grants and raising money for other nonprofits could boost the “BeautifI-65” project.
“I will provide all the support and expertise that I can,” she said. “I love my city, and I look forward to letting others know how great it is.”