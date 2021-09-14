A major settlement reached with the nation's leading pharmaceutical distributors leaves Kentucky poised to receive more than $460 million to combat the opioid epidemic that has ravaged several communities.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron discussed the potential impact of the settlement in an interview Tuesday with the Daily News.
"The money that will flow into Kentucky is not a magic elixir, it's not going to solve the opioid epidemic by itself, but it's going to be a significant down payment on what we need in Kentucky to help restore hope, bring rehabilitation and break the cycles of addiction," said Cameron, who was in Bowling Green for a meeting of the Kentucky Search Warrant Task Force at Western Kentucky University.
Announced in July, the settlement resolves thousands of lawsuits brought by state and local governments across the country against pharmaceutical distributors Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen as well as Johnson & Johnson, which manufactured and marketed opioids.
The lawsuits accused the companies of fueling the opioid epidemic by funneling medications into pharmacies that submitted suspicious drug orders.
The distributors denied wrongdoing, but agreed to settle all claims for $26 billion.
Kentucky is due to receive its portion of the settlement funds from the three major distributors over an 18-year period, while money from Johnson & Johnson will flow into the state over a period of nine years.
Cameron said that county and city governments are going through the process of reviewing the terms of the settlement, but a framework is in place to disburse the funds.
Kentucky House Bill 427, which passed which unanimous votes in both houses of the General Assembly before being signed by Gov. Andy Beshear, calls for local governments to receive half of the proceeds from the settlement, with the state receiving the other half, which will be managed by the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission.
Members of the commission will be determined in the near future, and it is anticipated that the commission will comprise a representative from the attorney general's office, a member of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, someone representing overdose victims, health professionals and state lawmakers among others.
The state commission can use its portion of the settlement money to reimburse prior expenses or fund any of several projects related to various treatment and recovery services, supportive housing, employment training to people in recovery, and support for certified counselors and mental health providers among other uses.
"Abatement is a big term, but at the end of the day it means how can we get dollars back into our counties and cities and other statewide projects ... to help chip away at this epidemic," Cameron said. "Anything we can do, whether it's housing, whether it's transportation, whether it's education, helping children in terms of prevention or helping with the trauma that comes along perhaps with parents who are addicted, those are all going to be facets that will help tackle this problem."
Nationwide, the number of U.S. opioid overdose deaths rose by nearly 30 percent in 2020 to around 93,000, the highest number recorded in a 12-month period, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In Kentucky, 1,964 people died from drug overdoses last year, a 49 percent increase from 2019, according to statistics from the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy.
The drug control policy office's annual overdose report asserted that the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted routines for people in recovery and contributed to a sense of isolation and economic concerns, resulting in a higher number of deaths.
An opioid was involved in 90% of all deaths, according to the report, and 25 deaths were recorded last year in Warren County.
Against this backdrop, Cameron said the state badly needed the money from the settlement.
"This won't be an end-all, be-all, but this will be a significant step in the right direction to help curtail those numbers and help bring some healing to our communities," Cameron said.