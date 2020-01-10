Orchestra Kentucky announced its 2020-21 season Thursday, which coincides with a celebration of the orchestra’s 20th anniversary.
As part of the celebration, the orchestra will perform "The Great American Songbook," pay tribute to the music of Billy Joel and Queen and welcome guest artists such as B.J. Thomas and the Texas Tenors.
“It happens to be the 20th anniversary of Orchestra Kentucky and that is quite a milestone achievement that has been made,” said Scott Watkins, executive director of Orchestra Kentucky, at a news conference Thursday at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center. “Over that period of time we have seen compelling growth. ... People are very excited about the programs (Music Director Jeff Reed) has put together."
The new season begins April 24 at SKyPAC with Windborne’s “Music of Queen,” featuring singer Brody Dolyniuk and a rock ensemble. Tickets are on sale exclusively to Orchestra Kentucky subscribers through Feb. 28.
Retro Series
- The music of famed singer-songwriter Joel is featured in “Michael Cavanaugh: The Music of Billy Joel” with a performance date of July 25. Cavanaugh has performed on vocals and piano in the Broadway production of "Movin' Out," a musical based on Joel's work.
- Thomas, a five-time Grammy Award winner who has sold more than 70 million records, will be part of the Retro Series on Sept. 19. He will perform hits including "Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head," "I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry" and "Rock and Roll Lullaby."
- “Back to the ‘80s" is set for Nov. 14. The show includes 1980s hit songs such as “The Power of Love,” “The Way You Make Me Feel,” “Material Girl” and “Footloose.”
- “Best of My Love,” will be Feb. 13, 2021, and will feature The Rewinders and the Retro Singers as they perform love songs throughout the decades.
- “Classic Rock Anthems,” will close out the series April 17, 2021, featuring Orchestra Kentucky, The Rewinders and the Retro Singers as they pay tribute to anthems such as “Stairway to Heaven” and “Carry On My Wayward Son.”
Variety Series
- “Summer Movie Blockbusters” on Aug. 29 will offer numbers from blockbuster movies such as “Jaws,” “Grease,” “Back to the Future” and “Wizard of Oz.”
- “The Great American Songbook” will be performed by Orchestra Kentucky and the Orchestra Kentucky Chorale on Oct. 24. The show features music from Irving Berlin, Cole Porter, George Gershwin and Jerome Kern and include songs such as “Smoke Gets in Your Eyes” and “There’s No Business Like Show Business.”
- "The J.C. Kirby and Son Christmas Spectacular” on Dec. 12 features the Orchestra Kentucky Chorale, Dancing Elves, a singalong and Santa.
- “A Celtic Celebration” will feature Cherish the Ladies’ Cahtie Ryan for an evening of Celtic music on March 20, 2021.
- The Texas Tenors will perform on May 22, 2021. Considered one of the most successful acts to come from “America’s Got Talent,” The Texas Tenors will perform numbers from their four studio albums along with Orchestra Kentucky.
“It is amazing to me the things that have happened in 20 years,” Reed said Thursday. “I’m proud that the community has embraced it and what we have been able to do with the generosity. It is wonderful to stand here 20 years later and say not only have we existed, but we are flourishing.”
– For more information or for tickets, visit www.orchestrakentucky.com or call 270-846-2426.
