...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...
Green River at Woodbury affecting Butler and Warren Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and your local media for the latest
information.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk.
The next statement will be issued tomorrow morning.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Green River at Woodbury.
* WHEN...Until Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, KY 403 at James McKinney Bridge floods.
Water overflows lock wall.
At 30.0 feet, Several county roads flood near Woodbury.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 28.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 29.6
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
29.8 feet on 03/05/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Arts of Southern Kentucky has announced details of Orchestra Kentucky’s 2022-23 season with highlights including music from Academy Award-winning films, Broadway musicals, tributes to Elton John and Fleetwood Mac, plus the return of the J.C. Kirby & Son Christmas Spectacular.
The new season will begin July 16 at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center with award-winning performer and songwriter Ann Hampton Callaway celebrating the extraordinary musical legacy of Linda Ronstadt.
The season will conclude June 10, 2023, with Landslide – an acclaimed tribute to Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Fleetwood Mac.
“I continue to be amazed by the support of our audiences,” Orchestra Kentucky founding music director and Arts of Southern Kentucky President and CEO Jeffrey Reed said in a statement. “Attendance for Orchestra Kentucky concerts right now is as strong as it has ever been. I hope the new season exceeds the audience’s expectations.”
Several season ticket packages – including an option to receive four free concerts – are on sale now.
The new season offers a variety of musical compositions such as “Music of the Old West” scheduled Aug. 27, “A Night at the Oscars” set for Oct. 22 and “Queens of Soul” on Nov. 11.
The full schedule and tickets will be available at OrchestraKentucky.com, and packages may be purchased by calling the SKyPAC box office at 270-904-1880 open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.
“I am eager for this new season and the variety it offers our patrons,” Arts of Southern Kentucky Marketing Assistant Maddie McClure said. “There is truly a concert for everyone to enjoy. There is nothing quite like the experience of an Orchestra Kentucky concert and the power that music has to bring joy to our collective hearts.”
The Variety Series is sponsored by Graves Gilbert Clinic, and the Retro Series is sponsored by Jim & Darlene Johnson and Jim Johnson Nissan/Hyundai.
Unless otherwise announced, all performances take place on Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. at SKyPAC’s Rita & Jim Scott Concert Hall.
– Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @JReecerBGDN or visit bgdailynews.com.